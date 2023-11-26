 MP: Ambedkar Was Also Charioteer Of Constitution, Says Judge Bhardwaj In Ujjain
The views and ideas were expressed by Kapil Bhardwaj, district judge and secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in a lecture organised on the eve of Constitution Day.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 08:28 AM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Ambedkar was not only the architect of the Constitution but also the charioteer of the Constitution. The philosophy of the Indian Constitution is the constitutional philosophy of Dr Ambedkar. This philosophy of Baba Saheb is evident in all the major provisions of the Constitution from the Preamble to the electorate.

It was jointly organised by Dr Ambedkar Peeth and Vikram University’s School of Studies in Agricultural Science.

Special guest Chandresh Mandloi, district legal aid officer of DLSA, said it is the primary duty of every Indian citizen to know the basic spirit of the Indian Constitution.

While giving the presidential address, vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said the personality of Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar was unique. He was a visionary and pioneer of human liberation.

He fought tirelessly for human rights while playing a very active role in society and politics. Dr Satyendra Kishore Mishra, head of Dr Ambedkar Peeth, gave his welcome speech and information about the activities. The programme was conducted by Dr Nivedita Verma. Dr Rajesh Taylor proposed the vote of thanks.

