Indore: Sikh Community Takes Out Grand Nagar Kirtan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nagar Kirtan, a cherished tradition in Sikhism, unfolds as a vibrant religious procession where the echoes of hymns and spiritual music intertwine with the moving footsteps of the devotees. This annual event, held this year on a Saturday, transforms the city into a spectacle of faith and devotion.

At the heart of the procession rests the Guru Granth Sahib, reverently placed on an adorned float, while participants walk with discipline, symbolising the spiritual journey embraced by Sikhs. Beyond its religious essence, Nagar Kirtan serves as a conduit for fostering community spirit and sharing the Sikh faith with the wider populace. As we commemorate the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the Nagar Kirtan procession became a poignant expression of reverence and celebration, encapsulating the timeless teachings of the Sikh faith.

The Nagar Kirtan was led by the Panj Pyare, and beloved ones dressed in traditional attire. They were followed by the float carrying Guru Granth Sahib, the holy Sikh scripture.

Sikh women diligently swept the path as the procession advanced, a symbolic act of respect and devotion during the Nagar Kirtan. Their efforts exemplified the collective commitment to maintaining a pristine and sacred route for the revered Guru Granth Sahib and the participants walking in the procession.

The procession commenced from Imli Saheb Gurudwara at 11 am, concluding at the same location by 6 pm. Numerous prabhat pheris from various places followed the event.