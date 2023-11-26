MP CM On Spiritual Voyage: Before Counting Of Votes, Chouhan Seeks Blessings Of Mangalnath, Harsiddhi & Baba Mahakal

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Before the counting of votes, BJP candidates from five assembly constituencies of the district reached Mangalnath temple on Friday night to meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was on a religious visit to the city with his wife Sadhna Singh.

Candidates Satish Malviya from Ghattiya, Tarachand Goyal from Tarana, Bahadur Singh Chouhan from Mahidpur, Jitendra Pandya from Barnagar and Tejbahadur Singh Chouhan from Nagda called on the CM and briefed him about the polling.

Before coming to the city on Friday, Sadhna Singh called the official priest of Mangalnath temple, Pt Deeptesh Dubey, on his mobile from Satna and asked when the doors of the temple would be closed. The priest told at 10 pm. For this reason, the CM first reached Mangalnath temple instead of Mahakaleshwar temple. He left for Harsiddhi Temple after that.

The CM prostrated himself and paid obeisance to Lord Mahakal. He entered the sanctum sanctorum and sat in front of Lord Mahakal and chanted. CM said he has had the good fortune to come under the shelter of Mahakal. After worshipping in the Mahakal temple, BJP leaders expressed good wishes for the party’s victory and presented lotus flowers to CM Chouhan.

The CM later told reporters that the BJP will win elections in all the states. "After finishing the election campaign in Rajasthan, my wish was to take the blessings of Mahakal".

On the controversy over the word ‘Panauti’, the CM said. "I fail to understand why Rahul needs to exhibit his devoidness of intelligence at all times."