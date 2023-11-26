MP Weather Update: State Braces For Rainfall And Thunderstorms As Strong Weather System Approaches

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong weather system, fueled by Western Disturbances, traffic lines, and cyclonic winds, has become active in Madhya Pradesh, leading to anticipated rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds over the next four days. Meteorologists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhopal predict that the impact of this system will be most significant in the Indore-Ujjain region, as well as in certain districts of Bhopal and Narmadapuram. The system is expected to bring rainfall to several areas, especially in the eastern parts of the state, including Jabalpur, over the next two days, specifically on November 28-29.

Senior meteorologist H S Pandey explained that Western Disturbances typically occur once or twice during the winter, but this time, it has become active. Additionally, there is a convergence of cyclonic winds over the Arabian Sea. The presence of a traffic line adds to the complexity, enhancing the system's strength. The western parts of the state are likely to experience the most significant impact. Ongoing rainfall could also lead to hailstorms.

The Indore-Ujjain region is expected to witness the most substantial rainfall during this first spell of the season. Pandey highlighted that the southern parts of the Bhopal region and Narmadapuram are also likely to experience a considerable impact. This pattern will persist for two days before shifting to the eastern parts of the state, including Jabalpur.

Rainfall Alert

November 26, Sunday: Anticipated heavy rainfall in Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Badwani, Khargone, Dewas, and Dhar.

November 27, Monday: Areas like Bhopal, Indore, Alirajpur, Dhar, Badwani, Khargone, Shajapur, Dewas, Sehore, Khargone, Burhanpur, Harda, Betul, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Narasinghpur, Chhindwara, and Sivani may experience light rainfall.