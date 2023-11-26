MP: 7 Injured After A High-Speed Car Collides With Pedestrians And Motorcyclists In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Seven people were injured after a speeding car collided with three pedestrians and flung two motorcyclists in Jabalpur on Sunday.

The incident involved a Hyundai i10 car, bearing registration MP 20 CD 1579, registered under the name of GS Rathore from Lordganj. The reckless driver of the car collided with three pedestrians and flung two motorcyclists, causing injuries and chaos in the vicinity. The disturbing scene was captured by CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity, providing a clear view of how the car collided and the actions of the car driver.

The car first collided with three pedestrians, causing immediate injuries. Following this, the driver continued on a rampage, hitting two motorcyclists and dragging one of them for almost 100 meters. The severity of the collision resulted in significant injuries to all involved.

Local residents, witnessing the distressing scene, promptly reported the incident to the police. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and, with the help of onlookers, assisted the injured. The victims were immediately transported to a nearby private hospital for medical attention.

Among the injured, three pedestrians and two motorcyclists are currently undergoing treatment. The condition of the two motorcyclists is reported to be critical, with intensive medical care. The injured individuals include both those directly hit by the car and those on the motorcycles.

The Gohalpur police acted swiftly, apprehending the car driver responsible for the accident. The detained driver is now in police custody, and the car has been seized for further investigation. Preliminary information suggests that the driver's reckless behavior led to the series of collisions.

The Gohalpur police station is conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident to ascertain any additional factors contributing to the chaotic events of the night.