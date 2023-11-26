MP: 2 Ashoknagar Men Gang Rape A 30-Year-Old Woman At Railway Station

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman was gang raped by two unidentified individuals in Ashoknagar on Saturday.

According to information, the assailants took the woman into the bushes, where one of them raped her while the other physically attacked her husband. The entire scene unfolded at the Munghavali station, where the couple had arrived to catch a train to Jaipur. Both the men claimed to be GRP officers.

The couple was waiting for the Jodhpur-Bhopal train, and as it departed, two men approached them, questioning their presence and demanding to see their tickets. When the woman failed to show the tickets, one of the men took her away, while the other, wearing a face mask, dragged her into the nearby bushes.

The first man raped the woman, and after that, the second man joined in committing the same crime. Both of the miscreants also physically assaulted the woman's husband. The attackers fled the scene when a motorcycle's headlights highlighted their hideout in the bushes.

The woman, taking advantage of the situation, managed to escape the scene and reported the incident to the local police. The Ashoknagar police registered a case of gang rape and assault against the two unidentified individuals. The police are actively searching for the culprits, and investigations are underway. The incident has sparked outrage, raising concerns about women's safety in Madhya Pradesh.