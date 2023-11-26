MP: Satna BJP Leader Booked For Harassing College Student After Offering Her Lift

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP Mandal Adhyaksh (local party leader) in Satna has been booked after a female student accused him of harassment on the pretext of offering her a ride in his vehicle on Saturday.

According to reports, the student was going to college from her village. When, the BJP Mandal Adhyaksh, identified as Kalyan Singh, encountered the student on the way to college and offered her a ride. The student's family was acquainted with Singh, so there was no initial suspicion. However, during the journey, Singh allegedly began making inappropriate advances and engaging in indecent conversation with the student.

Feeling uncomfortable and offended, the student informed her family about the incident, and they decided to take immediate action. The family contacted the police, providing details of Singh's actions. The Civil Lines police acted swiftly and registered a case against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections.

Within a short period, the police apprehended Kalyan Singh and seized his Bolero vehicle (MP19 CC9721). The Civil Lines police station in-charge, Yogendra Singh, confirmed the registration of the case and the arrest of the BJP leader.

In response to the serious charges, VD Sharma, the state president of the BJP, has expelled Kalyan Singh from the primary membership of the party. The expulsion comes in light of the case registered under the POCSO Act, indicating the party's commitment to taking action against any member facing criminal allegations.