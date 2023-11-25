Bhopal: 19th, 20th Convocation Ceremonies At MANIT

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 19th and 20th convocation ceremonies of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, were held on Saturday. In the ceremony, 3,177 students, who completed their academic programmes in 2022 and 2023, were eligible to receive graduation, postgraduate and PhD degrees.

Of them, 1,726 students participated in the ceremony and received BTech, BArch, BPlan, MTech, MSC, MBA, MCA and PhD degrees. President's Gold Medal (2), Institute Gold Medal (34), Institute Silver Medal (22), Sponsored Medal (10)and Certificate of Merit (64) were awarded to meritorious students.

The chief guest in the programme was chairman of the University Grants Commission, Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, while two alumni of the instituteósenior Indian Administrative Service officer Vivek Dewangan and America-based entrepreneur Venkatesh Shuklaówere invited as special guests. Both the alumni were honoured with the 'Distinguished Alumnus Award' by the institute on the basis of their important and notable achievements.

4 gold medals

"I have four gold medals in my kitty. The first is for being the topper in the final year of Electronics and Communications Engineering with 9.97 CGPA. I have also been awarded the President of India Gold Medal for session 2022-2023. I was the topper in the first year, first in the institute and the first among girls. The Covid pandemic was a difficult time for the students. We realised how superior classroom teaching is. I am presently pursuing my MBA from XLRI. I will decide what I want to do next later."

- Aditi Gupta, B. Tech student, 20th batch

2 gold medals

"I have received two gold medals, one for being the branch topper of Civil Engineering and the other for being the overall topper. I have also been awarded the President of India Gold Medal for session 2021-2022. I performed better for four consecutive years. We had eight semesters, topper ranker in all the semesters. I have taken the CAT exam, in which I have scored 99.20%. I am currently doing MBA from Delhi."

- Kartikeya Mittal, B.Tech, 19th batch