Kojagiri Purnima 2024: 7 Reasons Why People Drink 'Masala Doodh' With Moon's Reflection

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 16, 2024
Kojagiri Purnima will be celebrated on October 16 this year. In Maharashtra, it is celebrated in a unique way that holds cultural significance behind it.
People prepare masala doodh which consists of spices and dry fruits and gather in an open space, waiting for the moon to reach it's full-form and then observe its reflection in the milk. Only then, they drink the milk.
The wathcing of moon's reflection in the milk is considered auspicious for these reasons. People believe that the moon's rays carry 'amrita', or healing properties.
It is also a way to gather as a community and celebrate a festival under the moonlight which is powerful this night
Since moon is supposed to be closest to the earth on this day , the moon rays are said to have curative properties
Ayurveda says that toward the end of the monsoon season, the "pitta," or acidity, gets worse. For this reason, it is advised to eat cooling meals to balance and neutralize the pitta. Masala milk with curative properties of the moon is supposed to cool your body
Kojagiri Purnima is also known as Sharad Purnima, Raas Purnima, or Dev Diwali
