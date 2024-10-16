 Kojagiri Purnima 2024: Significance, Rituals And All You Need To Know
Kojagiri Purnima occurs during the full moon in Ashwin, a month in the Hindu calendar, to pay tribute to Goddess Lakshmi. To ask for her blessings in riches, success, and plenty. Kojagiri Purnima is on October 16, starts at 08:40 PM and ends at 04:55 PM on October 17.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Kojagiri Purnima | Canva

Kojagiri Purnima is observed on the full moon day of Ashwin month in the Hindu calendar, honouring Goddess Lakshmi. To seek her blessings in wealth, prosperity, and abundance.

Kojagiri Purnima 2024: Importance

The term 'Kojagiri' means 'who is awake,' indicating the significance of remaining awake and praying throughout the night. This day, also called Sharad Purnima, is highly important because worshippers think that honouring the goddess can result in financial blessings and resolve money issues.

Sharad Purnima is also referred to as Raas Purnima and Kaumudi Purnima, with a strong link to spirituality and nature. Religious texts emphasise the special importance of this full moon, believed to contain 16 different phases.

Kojagiri Purnima 2024: Praising Goddess Lakshmi

As per the religious doctrine, Goddess Lakshmi moves around the world during this night, and those who stay devoted in their worship are blessed by her. Today, October 16th, the festival will be observed. This tradition is observed by millions in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, West Bengal, and other regions of India.

article-image

During this special night, people can worship any form of Goddess Lakshmi to ensure that her blessings stay with their household for the whole year. Remaining awake and actively participating in the puja with dedication is thought to bring about prosperity and guarantee that there is an ample supply of food and wealth in the worshipper's household.

Raslila on Purnima

Raslila on Purnima | Pinterest

Kojagara Puja 2024: Rituals

On this auspicious day, devotees wake up early in the morning and take holy bath but puja rituals are not the same everywhere; they vary from place to place. Devotees observe fast on this sacred day and place a Laxmi idol on a wooden plank.

Light a diya with desi ghee and offer various seasonal fruits, sweets and other offerings. They decorate the idol with shringar items such as chunni, sindoor, bangles, garland, and lotus flowers. Offer bhog prasad, which is rice and coconut water.

Decorating the house with rangoli is a common ritual. Invoke the idol by chanting mantras dedicated to Maa Laxmi. Recite the Kojagiri Purnima Katha and then in the evening decorate the house by lighting diyas. In the night, devitees can break their fast and have sattvik food.

Kojagara Puja 2024: Ritual Of Masala Dudh

There is a belief that the moon is particularly calming and brings a feeling of purity and vitality on this night. It is a tradition to drink Masala Milk on this night to show reverence to the beauty of the moon and beckon blessings.

