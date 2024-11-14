Dev Deepawali 2024: Know Date, Muhurat Time, History, Rituals And Everything About Dev Diwali

Dev Deepawali 2024 | Canva

Dev Deepwali, also known as Dev Diwali, is another auspicious festival in India, particularly celebrated in the holy city of Varanasi. It is observed annually on the 15th lunar day of the Kartik month in the Hindu calendar, along with Kartik Purnima.

In the Gregorian calendar, this festival typically falls between November and December, occurring 15 days after Diwali. The celebration honours Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasur, which is a significant victory in Hindu mythology.

Dev Deepawali 2024 date and shubh muhurat

This year, Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on Friday, November 15. Below are the auspicious timings of Dev Diwali 2024:

Purnima Tithi Begins on November 15, 2024, at 06:19 AM

Purnima Tithi Ends on November 16, 2024, at 02:58 AM

Why and how is Dev Diwali celebrated?

Dev Diwali is celebrated to honour the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur. For this reason, the festival is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima. It is believed that on this day, Lord Shiva defeated this powerful demon, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

Devotees celebrate Dev Diwali by taking a holy dip in the River Ganga. In the evening, the ghats along the Ganges River in Varanasi, from Ravidas Ghat to Rajghat, are lit up with over a million earthen lamps. This ritual honours both the river and its goddess, Ganga.

This tradition of lighting lamps on Dev Diwali began in 1985 at the Panchganga Ghat. People decorate their homes with oil lamps and colourful designs near their doorways. Firecrackers light up the night sky, and processions of beautifully decorated deities fill the streets. People also place floating lamps on the river, and the grand Ganga Aarti ceremony is held at dusk to mark this special occasion.