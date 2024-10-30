Happy Choti Diwali 2024: 25+ Narak Chaturdashi Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share

Happy Choti Diwali! | FPJ

Choti Diwali, also called Naraka Chaturdashi, is an auspicious festival that is celebrated the night before Diwali and observed on the 14th day of Krishna Paksha in the Ashwin month. This year, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on the same day. It will fall on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

In the Hindu religion, Choti Diwali has great spiritual significance. Other names for this holy festival are Deepavali Bhogi, Roop Chaudas, Bhoot Chaturdashi, and Kali Chaudas. Choti Diwali, which falls between Dhanteras and Diwali, holds religious significance in Hinduism. It represents the triumph of good over evil, or light over darkness.

Choti Diwali 2024 or Naraka Chaturdashi 2024 Date and Timings

Choti Diwali 2024 will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31. According to Drik Panchang, Kaali Chaudas will be observed on October 31, 2024. The Narka Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 01:15 PM on October 30, 2024 and end at 03:52 PM on October 31, 2024.

Happy Choti Diwali 2024 and Naraka Chaturdashi 2024 heartfelt wishes and messages

