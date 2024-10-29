Diwali 2024: Number Of Diyas To Light On Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Bhai Dooj & Other Significant Deepawali Days

Canva

On Tuesday, October 29, the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras marked the beginning of the five-day grand festival of Diwali. As the name suggests, the Festival of Lights is not complete without lighting up our place with vibrant decorations, beautiful kandils and diyas.

During Diwali celebrations, lighting diyas is one of the sacred rituals, but it is crucial to understand how many to light and its significance. Keep reading to know everything about the lighting diyas importance and the number of diyas to light this Diwali.

Diwali 2024: How many diyas to light up each day?

During the auspicious Diwali festival, lighting diyas is a treasured Hindu tradition, symbolising positivity while warding off negative energies. According to Anytime Astro, below are the significance of lighting diyas and why numbers matter:

Dhanteras: 13 diyas

On Dhanteras, lighting 13 diyas holds a special significance, bringing home blessings for good health and peace. In Indian culture, the number 13 is considered incredibly lucky, contrary to its often negative superstitions otherwise. In Hindu mythology, lighting 13 diyas on Dhanteras invites wealth and removes evil energies from the home.

Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi: 14 diyas

Naraka Chaturdashi, also called Choti Diwali, is the second day of Deepawali celebration. On this day, lighting 14 diyas is a tradition to remove negativity and evil spirits. In Hindu mythology, the number 14 symbolises the 14 worlds. Lighting these diyas is thought to purify the atmosphere and bring happiness and tranquillity.

Diwali Night: 5 diyas

To welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, 5 diyas are specifically lit on the main Diwali night. Each diya represents a different aspect of prosperity and happiness.



Govardhan Puja: 1 diya

Lighting one diya during Govardhan Puja symbolises the triumph of good over evil, more especially, Lord Krishna's triumph over Indra. This one diya represents harmony and the significance of faith.

Bhai Dooj: 2 diyas

Two diyas are lit on Bhai Dooj to celebrate the relationship between siblings. The sister's prayers for her brother's welfare are symbolised by the other diya, while the first one shows the brother's love and care for his sister. By showing affection and care for one another, this gesture strengthens their relationship.