Dhanteras 2024: Why 13 Diyas Should Be Lit On This Day? Know More About Placement Of These Diyas To Invite Luck And Prosperity

Canva

Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi or Dhanvantari Jayanti, marks the beginning of the festive season and arrives two days before Diwali. On this auspicious day, lighting diyas is a treasured Hindu tradition symbolising positivity while warding off negative energies. Lighting 13 diyas on Dhanteras holds special significance, bringing blessings for good health, and peace into the home.

Know why 13 diyas should be lighted on Dhanteras

The number 13 is considered incredibly lucky in Indian culture, contrary to its often negative superstitions otherwise. In Hindu mythology, lighting 13 diyas on Dhanteras invites wealth and removes evil energies from the home. This lucky number attracts more blessings for prosperity, protection, and well-being of the family.

Canva

Know where to light each of the 13 diyas in your home

Near the dustbin

The first diya is placed near the dustbin, facing south. According to tradition, this diya wards off untimely death and ensures the longevity and protection of the family.

A diya lit with ghee is placed in front of the mandir in you home on Dhanteras night, believed to usher in good luck and positive energy.

To receive blessings for wealth, prosperity, and success, the third diya should be placed before an idol or picture of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and abundance.

Canva

Lighting a diya near the Tulsi plant signifies peace, harmony, and happiness for the family. Tulsi is revered in Hindu culture as a sacred plant that purifies and protects.

Position a diya at the main entrance to protect against evil spirits and to bring happiness, joy, and love into the household. This diya illuminates the threshold, symbolizing a welcoming home.

Traditionally, a diya lit with mustard oil is placed under a peepal tree, signifying blessings for recovery from financial and health issues. This placement is believed to be highly auspicious and spiritually purifying.

Canva

Light a diya in or near a nearby temple to strengthen the connection with divine energies. This diya invokes blessings and a sense of spiritual fulfillment for the home.

Placing a diya near the trash area helps repel negative energy and purify the space, keeping evil spirits at bay and maintaining cleanliness in mind and surroundings.

Lighting a diya outside the washroom is a unique practice intended to attract positive energy and prosperity, as washrooms are often thought to harbor negative energy.

Canva

Positioning a diya on the rooftop provides protection from all kinds of negative energies, symbolizing a shield over the household and illuminating higher perspectives.

A diya on the window counters dark and negative energies, creating a barrier against negativity and inviting positive vibrations into the home.

Placing a diya on the top floor of a multi-story house signifies a wish for good health and vitality for all family members, lighting the way for positivity.

Canva

The final diya, lit at the crossroads near the home, serves as a beacon inviting good and positive vibes. This diya is believed to spread protection and kindness into the neighborhood.

Tips for Diyas on Dhanteras

Opt for clay diyas, eco-friendly diyas, traditionally used for their purity, and eco-friendliness, and decorate them with natural colors for an added touch of festivity.

Canva

As you place each diya, say a prayer or offer gratitude to invoke the blessings each diya brings.

Dhanteras is a time to cherish family heritage. Invite family members to participate in the diya-lighting ceremony, sharing stories of why each diya is important. These are the memories that last for a lifetime.