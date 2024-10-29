Is Lakshmi Puja Celebrated On October 31 Or November 1? Know About Diwali's Correct Date, Muhurat & More

Ayodhya: People light earthen lamps at Ram ki Pouri during Deepotsav (Diwali celebrations), in Ayodhya, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | (PTI Photo/Nand kumar)

The celebration of illuminations is coming soon. Diwali, or Deepawali, is the festive season where we clean our homes, decorate with flowers, lights, and rangolis, and shop for new clothes to attend parties with family and friends. As the preparations start, one confusion is troubling everyone. Is the festival scheduled for October 31 or November 1? Continue reading to discover the accurate date, puja schedule, and customs.

Diwali 2024: Significance

Diwali is known as the Festival of Lights. It marks the triumph of righteousness and the return of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and finishing their 14-year exile. Individuals mark the special occasion by adorning their residences, donning fresh attire, swapping presents with family members, indulging in tasty desserts, and creating rangoli. Hindu followers also venerate Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

Diwali 2024: Is Deepawali On October 31 Or November 1?

Based on information from Drik Panchang, Diwali will occur on Thursday, October 31st. Also, Lakshmi Puja will take place on October 31st because the Amavasya moon will be seen that night.



Diwali in 2024 falls on Thursday, October 31st. The auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja is from 6:52 pm to 8:41 pm on October 31st. Pradosh Kaal is from 6:10 pm to 8:52 pm, while Vrishabha Kaal is from 6:52 pm to 8:41 pm. The Amavasya Tithi begins at 6:22 am and ends at 8:46 am on October 31st.

When Is Diwali According To Drik Panchang?



According to Drik Panchang, Diwali will be observed on Thursday (October 31).

Diwali is a highly celebrated festival in India, marked with grand festivities throughout the country. Typically, it occurs during the new moon of the Kartik month.

Diwali 2024: Muhurat



There is indecision about Diwali 2024 due to the overlapping of the Amavasya Tithi on both October 31 and November 1. Drik Panchang has verified that the celebration will be held on October 31. Lakshmi Puja is planned for October 31 because the Amavasya moon is anticipated to be visible that evening.



Several establishments, such as schools and banks, are preparing to acknowledge holidays on both October 31 and November 1.