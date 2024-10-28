Diwali 2024: 7 Iconic Places To Witness Deepawali Celebrations In India

By: Sunanda Singh | October 28, 2024
Diwali is one of the significant Hindu festivals, also known as the festival of lights. On the auspicious day, visit some of the iconic places to celebrate Diwali in India.
Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is one of the best places when it comes to Diwali celebrations. In 2023, 2.2 million diyas were illuminated in the temple, setting a Guinness World Record.
In Goa, the celebration of the holy festival revolves around Goddess Kali's defeat of the demon Narakasura. It is symbolised by the burning of the statue of Narakasura to signify the destruction of evil.
In Amristar, people celebrate Diwali as Bandi Chhor Diwas. During Diwali, the Golden Temple is lit with diyas, lights, oil lamps and candles, giving it a mesmerising look.
Kedarnath is another place to visit during the holy festival. On the auspicious occasion, the temple is decorated with lights and flowers.
If you want to explore spirituality during Diwali, Kolkata is the best place to visit. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Kali who symbolizes the power of destruction.
Udaipur, the city of lakes, is also famous for Diwali celebrations. On the day, forts, streets are illuminated with colourful lights and diyas especially City Palace.
In Varanasi, the festival is called as Dev Diwali and Dev Deepawali, which is celebrated on the full moon night of Kartik Purnima.
