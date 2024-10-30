Diwali 2024: Laxmi Puja Rituals, Mantras And All You Need To Know

Laxmi Puja rituals to follow in Diwali | Pinterest

Diwali, known as the festival of lights, is a period of happiness, festivities, and revitalisation of the spirit. Lakshmi Puja is considered a significant ritual during this festive period, among many others. Followers venerate Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of fortune and abundance, in order to welcome her blessings into their households.

One of the most effective methods to access these blessings is by chanting mantras. This article will explain the importance of mantras, provide tips on effective chanting, and list the specific mantras for reciting during Lakshmi Puja in 2024.

Diwali 2024: Laxmi Puja Rituals

Position the statues of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on a platform with their faces facing either east or west. The worshipper should sit facing the idols, with Goddess Lakshmi placed on the right side of Lord Ganesh.

Next, position the Kalash next to Maa Lakshmi on the rice. Cover the coconut with a red cloth to show the front part and position it on the kalash.

Use two large lamps and put ghee in one, while oil goes in the other. Position one lamp on the stool's right side and the other at the feet of the idols. Get another lamp and position it close to Lord Ganesh.

Put a second tiny stool in front of the statues and cover it with a red cloth. Create nine piles of rice on the crimson fabric and place a small amount of rice in front of the kalash. This represents the nine planets.

Create sixteen piles of rice in Lord Ganesh's presence. These symbols represent the sixteen Matrika. Create a swastika shape with the nine planets and the sixteen Matrika.

Position a betel nut in the centre and a pile of rice on each of the four corners. Place ॐ at the top and in the centre. Position three dishes and a container filled with water in front of the shorter stool.

Next, set up the plates in this order: a plate containing eleven lamps, a plate holding kheel, batasha, sweets, clothing, jewellery, sandalwood paste, vermilion, kumkum, betel nut, betel leaf, and a plate with flowers, durva grass, rice, cloves, cardamom, saffron-camphor, turmeric-lime paste, fragrant items, incense, agarbatti, and one lamp.

Once all the preparations are done, you begin worshipping Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh.

Diwali 2024: Laxmi Puja Mantra

Here are some mantras you can chant to worship Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on Diwali.

Laxmi Vinayak Mantra

Mantra of Laxmi Vinayak



ॐ श्रीं गं सौम्याय गणपतये वर वरद

सर्वजनं मे वशमानय स्वाहा॥

Mantra for Laxmi and Ganesh



दन्ताभये चक्रवरौ धारण करते, हाथ की उंगलियों पर स्वर्ण का घड़ा रखा हुआ, त्रिनेत्री (एक व्यक्ति जिसके तीन आंख होती हैं)।

पुत्र्या-लक्ष्मी गणेशं कनकाभमीडे, धृताब्जयालिङ्गितमाब्धि।

The mantra of Loanharta Ganpati.



ॐ हुं नमः फट्, वरेण्यं गणेश की ऋण को काट दें॥

Diwali 2024: Importance of Mantras in Laxmi Puja

Mantras are imbued with spiritual vibrations and energy and are considered sacred sounds or phrases. It is thought that they link us to spiritual energies, boosting our desires and supplications. Reciting mantras while performing Lakshmi Puja not only brings in wealth but also helps in cultivating a peaceful environment that supports spiritual development. The vibrations from the chanting cleanse the surroundings, creating a better atmosphere for receiving divine blessings.