Happy Diwali 2024: 25+ Deepavali Wishes, Messages, And Greetings To Share On Festival Day

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

One of the auspicious festivals in Hindu religion, Diwali, has officially begun with Dhanteras celebration! The Festival of Lights is a grand and scared five-day festival celebrated with great affairs across India and among Indian communities worldwide. Also called Deepavali, this festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Diwali is celebrated on the 15th day of Kartik, which is the darkest night of the year. During Diwali festivities, Hindus light diyas, make rangoli and use lights to decorate their homes. Traditionally celebrated over five days, Diwali features an array of festivities and rituals, making it a much-anticipated festival of the year in the country.

Diwali or Deepavali exact date

According to Drik Panchang, this year, Diwali will be observed on Thursday, October 31, 2024. Lakshmi Puja is scheduled for the same day as the Amavasya moon will be visible on the evening of October 31.

Happy Diwali 2024 wishes

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 Messages

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali Greetings to share

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ

Happy Diwali 2024 | FPJ