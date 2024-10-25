Diwali 2024: Know All About Lakshmi Puja Significance, Date, Time, Rituals & More

Diwali 2024: Know All About Lakshmi Puja Significance | Canva

Diwali is a significant festival in the Hindu religion that occurs between mid-September and November. It is dedicated to the goddess of wealth and prosperity, Lakshmi. Diwali, or Deepavali, is a five-day festival that falls during the months of Ashwin and Kartika.

It is also known as Bandi Chhor Diwas, Kali Puja, Swanti and Tihar. Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists celebrate the festival. In 2024, the festival will be celebrated on Friday, November 1, 2024. On this day, Lord Rama, Mata Sita and Lakshman return to Ayodhya.

What is the significance and rituals of Lakshmi Puja?

Lakshmi Puja is a significant religious and cultural event performed on the holy festival of Diwali. The Goddess symbolises wealth, abundance, good fortune, and prosperity. It is believed that worshipping Mata Lakshmi on this auspicious day brings financial stability and success in life.

On this day, family members wear traditional attire and decorate their homes with lights, flowers, candles, diyas and more. People also make various foods, offer the Goddess, and worship the deity. During the puja, four deities are worshipped along with Goddess Lakshmi, including Lord Ganesha, Goddess Saraswati, and Lord Kubera.

Time and muhurta of Diwali

Diwali is celebrated on Amavasya (new moon) in the Kartik or Ashwin month. This year, Diwali, the festival will be observed on November 1. According to Drik Panchang, the Amavasya tithi will begin on October 31, 2024, at 06:22 AM and the Amavasya tithi will end on November 1, 2024, at 8:46 AM. The Lakshmi Puja tithi will begin at 06:10 PM and it will end at 08:52 PM. Choti Diwali is also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, Kali Chaudas, Bhoot Chaturdasi, Roop Chaudas and Deepavali Bhogi.