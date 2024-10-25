Choti Diwali 2024: Know All About Significance, Date, Time & Rituals

Choti Diwali 2024 | Canva

Choti Diwali is an auspicious festival which is celebrated the night before Diwali and it is observed on the 14th day of Krishna Paksha in the Ashwin month. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, holds tremendous spiritual significance in the Hindu religion. The holy festival is also called Kali Chaudas, Bhoot Chaturdasi, Roop Chaudas and Deepavali Bhogi. The festival holds greater significance in the Hindu religion and symbolises the victory of good over evil ( light over darkness)—Choti Diwali, which falls between Dhanteras and Diwali.

Significance and rituals of Choti Diwali

According to the legends, a demon named Narkasura, who captured 16000 girls and kept them in his cage, was defeated and killed by Goddess Kali and Lord Vishnu and that is why the day is known as Narak Chaturdashi. The day smybolises the elimination of evil or darkness by the power of light. People celebrate the day by decorating their homes with lights and flowers, rangoli and much more.

On this day, Lord Krishna and Goddess Kali are worshiped. Lamps and diyas are lit in the home to eliminate the darkness. The god of death, Lord Yama, is also worshiped on Choti Diwali. Lord Yama is worshipped along with Lord Vishnu and Goddess Kali. People lit diyas during the Pradosh period and worship the Lord.

It is believed that on this day whoever performs Abhhyang Sanan before sunrise can purify themselves from sins. Applying oils and ubtan (herbal paste) is also considered a significant ritual in many parts of India.

Choti Diwali 2024 Date and Timings

According to Drik Panchang, Kaali Chaudas will be observed on October 31, 2024. The Narka Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 01:15 PM on October 30, 2024 and end at 03:52 PM on October 31, 2024.