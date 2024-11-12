Gen-Z Vs Gen-Alpha: What Sets This Generation Apart?

Canva

Generational differences are often fascinating. With every new era, society witnesses changes in technology, culture, values, lifestyle, and so much more. While Baby Boomers, Generation X and Millennials have defined past decades, today the spotlight is shifting to Gen Z and the rising Gen Alpha. Before diving directly into the topic, let's first understand who these generations are.

Gen-Z are the individuals born between 1997 and 2012. Whereas the rising population of Gen-Alpha are the ones born between 2013 and the coming year, 2025. These two generations represent a dramatic evolution in how we interact with the world, shaped by rapid technological advancements, social trends and global events. But what exactly sets these two generations apart?

Technology natives vs digital siblings

One of the key differences between Gen Z and Gen Alpha is their relationship with technology. Gen Z is often referred to as “digital natives,” having grown up in a world where the internet, smartphones and social media were already big parts. They remember life before the dominance of TikTok, were around for the rise of Instagram, and saw the evolution of social platforms in real-time. Now, this era is shifting towards more AI than the traditional media.

Gen Alpha, however, takes this one step further. They are the first generation to be born into a world where digital technology is already part of their everyday life from birth. Called the "digital siblings" of Gen Z, Gen Alpha’s new world revolves around smart homes, AI, voice-activated devices like Alexa, and even augmented reality in toys. While Gen Z had to adapt to some technological changes, Gen Alpha only knows a world where these innovations already exist. However, this shift has also highlighted how both eras conceive this technology.

Slang Culture

Generation Z made memes and emojis a primary form of communication. Their slang is rooted in internet culture, with phrases like "lit," "rizz," and "vibe check" entering everyday language. TikTok and Twitter have boosted the spread of slang, and Gen Z has made communication short, witty and often sarcastic, reflecting their internet-driven sense of humour.

However, the alpha generation still continues, but the slang is becoming more witty and "bizarre." It is also notable that the Gen-Alpha uses a more advanced form of communication and language culture, which often makes it difficult for the other generations to understand. For example, if something bad happens, they would use slang like "negative aura," or for something cool/successful, they would use "drippy."

Mental Health: A shift from awareness to normalisation

Mental health has been a crucial topic for Gen Z. They have been always vocal about this topic, breaking many stereotypes in society. Having lived through global crises, from economic recessions to the Covid-19 pandemic, many Gen Zers have experienced high levels of anxiety, depression and burnout. They’ve been advocates for mental health awareness, pushing for discussions around therapy, self-care and mental well-being to become mainstream and normalised.

Gen Alpha, however, may take this conversation even further. For them, mental health is not a new phenomenon, taboo or secondary issue, as they have grown up in a world where these issues already exist and are openly discussed.

The Alpha generation sees mental health as important as physical health and fosters a more normalised and inclusive society. As this generation grows, we may see a deeper change in mental wellness practices in everyday life, from schools to workplaces.

Two generations, one evolving future

While Gen Z and Gen Alpha share many similarities as tech-savvy, forward-thinking generations, their experiences are shaped by different technological and social landscapes. However, both generations have faced criticism and several challenges in society, including at the workplace and educational institutes.

The shift from traditional norms to modern ethics does come with differing thoughts, mindsets and lifestyles, which adversely impact the other generations, making it difficult for them to accept new change. However, Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha are the future of society, shaping the world with their fresh perspective and inclusive mind.

To test the generational theory, we spoke to individuals from different eras, and here’s what they have to say:

A 12-year-old school student, Aaryan, said, "I think my generation, Gen Alpha, is way more tech-savvy than Gen Z. Like, we grew up with iPads and smart gadgets from day one, so tech is like second nature to us. We are also super into gaming and AI stuff, not just scrolling through Instagram. I personally care a lot about things like the planet and mental health. But I like keeping it lowkey and simple—no extra drama. We're all about vibes and balance.”

"As boomers retire and millennials take on senior positions, younger generations, such as Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha, are shaping the future of society. Having grown up during the Covid-19 era, both groups of individuals bring a set of expectations and values to third life that differ significantly from those of previous generations," said a 25-year-old working professional.