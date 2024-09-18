 Are Industry Leaders Afraid To Accept The Mindset Of Gen-Z?
A recent survey by Intellginet.com has raised concern over Gen Z's place in the job market, as many industry professionals are against hiring the young mind in their company.

Aanchal Chaudhary Updated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 07:06 PM IST
Representative image

The rise of Generation Z has sparked intense discussions in the workplace. This generation, often labelled as entitled or unprofessional, has faced significant criticism from business leaders. A recent survey by Intellginet.com has raised concern over Gen Z's place in the job market, as many industry professionals are against hiring the young mind in their company.

According to the survey, 75% of CEOs said that most Gen Z hires who were employed straight out of college failed in their positions and that almost 60% of these workers were fired. The data also revealed that many find the young employees unmanageable, unprofessional, poor communication, and lacking industry skills.

This situation raises an important question: Are the industry leaders afraid to accept the mindset of Gen-Z?

While there are many misunderstandings of Gen Z's values and work ethic, the new generation often relies on modern culture instead of traditional methods. Wherein many business leaders still believe in traditional work values. Another reason is the resistance to change. While many executives are built into the norms of working till late hours and having a strong hierarchal structure, young minds are dedicated to having a work-life balance and a purpose in life.

Further on this, we spoke to both groups of professional individuals on their take on what is stopping the industry from accepting Gen Z. 

A senior journalist at a media house expressed, "I disagree with this statement. As the leader and hiring manager, I actively encourage the hiring of young professionals. While there are some underlying challenges, I value having Gen Z on my team for their fresh perspectives, tech-savvyness, awareness of trends and creativity. With over 25 years of experience, I believe it’s my responsibility and role to create a safe space for open communication and to share my knowledge and expertise with them in the long run."

A 24-year-old working professional, Megha Mishra, said, "I feel like Gen-Z’s approach to work is very different from the traditional approach of Gen-X and millennials. And, business leaders and CEOs and people from upper management are threatened by the fact that Gen-Z prioritises work-life balance. Gen-Z has high expectations in the workplace. As per a survey, 73% would leave a company if business practices were not ethical, while 68% would leave if their business was not sustainable, 62% because of social differences, and 58% due to political differences."

