Is Gen Z Losing Place In The Job Market? Business Leaders Have To Say This

Gen-Z, the individuals born between 1997 and 2012, has faced criticism in the workplace, with many business leaders questioning their ability and professionalism. A recent survey conducted by Intelligent.com involving over 966 business leaders sheds light on this growing issue. According to the poll, 75% of executives believed that most Gen Z employees hired fresh from college were unsuccessful in their roles, and nearly 60% of these employees were eventually fired.

The survey included C-suite executives, business owners, senior managers and HR professionals, who revealed that many industry leaders are contemplating hiring the new generation in the coming year. This industry concern raises an important question: Why are so many business leaders so doubtful of the younger generation?

The key issues with Gen Z in the workplace

The expert interviews and survey suggested that business professionals perceive Gen Z employees as having several shortcomings, particularly in workplace attitude and professionalism. Common issues also included a lack of preparedness for a professional environment and an inability to handle criticism. It also reflected that 17% of business leaders described Generation Z as "too difficult" to manage, with some highlighting a tendency to get easily offended.

Business mentor and international entrepreneur Jessen James, in an interview with the New York Post, said some Gen Z workers lack essential soft skills. "They lack charisma and personality skills. I don’t feel they are in tune with what it takes to impress others," he stated.

James also described a term called "snowflakeism," referring to the perceived fragility of some Gen Z employees. “It’s almost like you have to walk on eggshells around them, being super sensitive when managing them, in case you offend them, upset them, or push them too far,” he said.

The communication and professionalism gap

Another major concern raised by the business leaders is the communication skills of Gen Z workers. According to the poll, 39% of professionals believed that Gen Z employees have poor communication abilities, making it challenging for them to excel in collaborative or client-facing roles.

Here's what the industry professional has to say

We spoke to some of the influential leaders and working professionals, and here's what they have to say about hiring Gen Z employees in the workplace:

A senior manager at a digital advertising agency stated, "I would strongly disagree with this view. Oftentimes, in my long career, I have encouraged the hiring of Gen-Z. I will give you my reasons: Gen-Z brings to the table a unique repertoire of skill sets. No longer old school. The fresh perspectives, "tech-savviness," and adaptability bring innovative solutions, vibrant energy and diversity. In today's business landscape, these qualities will drive growth and success. I am all for hiring Gen-Z candidates given a choice. It is a prudent choice and the need of the hour."

"I've trained Gen Z and have also had them as students for many years. One recurring issue I encounter is their reluctance to go beyond what is expected of them. Now, obviously, labelling an entire generation as lazy is wrong. But I often see them lack motivation. One theory I have is that the Covid-19 pandemic might've played a role in keeping them hesitant to be optimistic about life in general. I did see that in my students. I feel that millennials were already old enough to maybe not be hit as hard as the younger generations," shared Yael, a team lead at a media house.

A harsh reality or a call for adaptation?

While the criticism of Gen Z employees is loud and clear, it is essential to note that every generation has faced challenges while entering the workforce. The perception that Gen Z lacks essential workplace skills could be because of a disconnect between traditional work cultures and the values of this new generation. Gen-Z tends to prioritise work-life balance, mental health, and a sense of purpose in their work, which may clash with traditional expectations.