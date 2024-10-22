 Gen Z Is Skipping Lunch Break Due To Work Guilt, Reveals Study; Know How Organisations Can Contribute To Health Of Young Professionals
Amisha Shirgave Updated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Not a diet change, but it is turning out to be a general trend amongst young professionals to skip their lunch out of guilt. According to a study by ezCater, the GenZ is forgoing lunch breaks out of guilt of their pending work or unmet targets. According to the 2024 Lunch Report, 47% of Gen Z participants miss lunch at least twice a week.

The report also found that this generation is four times more likely than Baby Boomers to feel guilty about taking time away from their tasks during the workday. Even when they agree to the fact that lunch break if their favourite time if the day.

A Culture of Relentless Productivity

This troubling behavior seems rooted in a culture of relentless productivity, which grew during the COVID-19 pandemic. A 2020 study by Freshly reported that 60% of remote workers felt guilty about taking breaks, as they feared it might negatively impact their productivity. Even now, many of these feelings persist. A survey conducted in February 2024 by OnePoll, on behalf of Pacific Foods, showed that a large number of 9-to-5 workers in the U.S. continue to skip essential breaks during the workday.

This reluctance to step away is particularly evident among Gen Z workers, who are disproportionately affected by guilt over taking breaks, including lunch. While half of these workers see lunch as the highlight of their workday, the pressure to stay productive keeps them at their desks.

Barriers to Taking Lunch Breaks

The ezCater study surveyed 5,000 full-time employees to identify the reasons behind their reluctance to take breaks. One particular reason was fear of falling behind at work, with 23% of respondents citing concerns that time away from their desks would prevent them from completing tasks. Additionally, 19% of participants pointed to excessive meetings as a barrier to stepping away for lunch.

For many workers, particularly those in high-pressure environments, the fear of missing out or being perceived as less committed prevents them from taking necessary breaks. This fear can undermine both mental health and job performance.

Advocating for a Cultural Shift in Workplaces

Experts believe that companies need to promote healthier work habits to counter these trends. Kaushik Subramanian, Chief Revenue Officer of ezCater, highlighted the importance of lunch breaks, not just for individual well-being but also for fostering a sense of team cohesion. He suggested that offering incentives, such as providing lunch, could encourage workers to take breaks. In fact, 58% of hybrid workers in the study indicated that they would be more likely to come into the office three days a week if their employers offered free meals.

The findings underscore the need for a culture shift within organisations to prioritise breaks and overall employee wellness. By normalising lunch breaks and addressing the guilt associated with taking time off, companies can create a more balanced, productive, and healthier work environment for all employees.

Workplaces need to keep a check on workloads

This study reveals a pressing issue in today’s workplace culture over taking breaks is preventing many workers, especially Gen Z, from stepping away during the workday. While most employees acknowledge the importance of taking breaks for personal wellness and job performance, the pressure to stay productive is proving to be a significant problem.

Organisations need to address this issue by promoting healthier work habits and fostering a culture that encourages regular breaks, including lunch, to support employee well-being and overall happiness. Organisations need to check the workload on their employees, especially on Gen Z so that they do not see their lunch break as a waste of time and start having food, which will be beneficial for both the employee and the organisation.

