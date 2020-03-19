From Netflix and Chill to intense workouts, here are 7 things to do while you social distancing yourself in the time of coronavirus

An integral part of life in a city such as Mumbai is the commute to work. The commute is that one single factor that ensures our physical well-being. For those who take the local train, that commute also serves as a workout. If you don’t understand that feeling, then you’re one of those who enjoy travelling by an Ola or Uber. But if you think that’s rewarding, that one and a half hours stuck in a traffic jam from Point A to Point B, which is technically 15 minutes (as the crow flies) is time for your Instagram stories and catching up with friends and family.
But now with the state government telling people to work from home, these two factors have disappeared from life and you’re left with time to kill. What’s more: You’re working from home! On a regular day, when there were to be no pandemic, working from home may be considered a luxury, but now since it’s been made compulsory, you’re already bored in the third day. People have taken to social media to talk about their anxiety levels going up suddenly because they’re cramped at home.
It’s understandable, though. You are stuck at home. Crowded places such as malls, parks, theatres, and even some restaurants are shut. You can’t even go out. What do you do?
Fortunately, people are sharing tips of the things to do when are social distancing yourself in this time of crisis. There are of course dos and don’ts for the same. Here are some of the things you can do when you’re not working from home
Exercise: There are plenty of free apps on Android, Microsoft, and Apple Stores. You have the option of choosing one of many seven-minute workout apps.
You can also try your hand at Curefit’s home workout series. If you’re interested in paying money, then you may want to check out the Asana Rebel power yoga app. Remember, exercise releases endorphins that trigger a feeling of positivity and well-being
Meditate: Focusing on your breathing technique is a known way to relax your body. You can do this in two ways: through pranayama or through power yoga.
Although the latter can be used as a whole body workout, clubbing your breathing practices while doing a surya namaskar is the most satisfying thing you can do while sitting at home. Also, it’s been proved that closing the world out for a minute (yes, a minute is a tough ask), can boost productivity
Binge Watch: Netflix and Chill took a whole new meaning. Although in this period of social distancing, the chilling can include getting some popcorn or some cut veggies with dip and watch your favourite shows on streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar.
Hell, you can even rewatch Game of Thrones – except for Season 8 of course!
Video call: Just because you’re living in isolation, it doesn’t mean you have to become a hermit, does it? You can video call your family and friends, so get over the loneliness. Of course, it’s not the same as physically having them around, but something is better than nothing, isn’t it?
Clean the house: Deepika Padukone is cleaning her wardrobe; Rangoli Chandel is sorting out old photographs; you can do something too. Christmas, Eid, and Diwali are a long way off, and you may want to wage war against your house. This way, you can use all that pent up energy from sitting down and working all day to some good use.
Develop a hobby: Whether it’s cooking, baking, painting or even solving that sudoku puzzle, a hobby is a wonderful way to distract yourself from the mundanity of sitting at home and getting bored to death.
At some point, binge watching also becomes too much, right?
Finish off your documentation: Tax filing season may be coming in July, but you may want to get everything ready before you submit your documents to your chartered accountant. If you don’t have a CA, then you may consider learning how to e-file your income tax!
