From Netflix and Chill to intense workouts, here are 7 things to do while you social distancing yourself in the time of coronavirus

An integral part of life in a city such as Mumbai is the commute to work. The commute is that one single factor that ensures our physical well-being. For those who take the local train, that commute also serves as a workout. If you don’t understand that feeling, then you’re one of those who enjoy travelling by an Ola or Uber. But if you think that’s rewarding, that one and a half hours stuck in a traffic jam from Point A to Point B, which is technically 15 minutes (as the crow flies) is time for your Instagram stories and catching up with friends and family.

But now with the state government telling people to work from home, these two factors have disappeared from life and you’re left with time to kill. What’s more: You’re working from home! On a regular day, when there were to be no pandemic, working from home may be considered a luxury, but now since it’s been made compulsory, you’re already bored in the third day. People have taken to social media to talk about their anxiety levels going up suddenly because they’re cramped at home.

It’s understandable, though. You are stuck at home. Crowded places such as malls, parks, theatres, and even some restaurants are shut. You can’t even go out. What do you do?

Fortunately, people are sharing tips of the things to do when are social distancing yourself in this time of crisis. There are of course dos and don’ts for the same. Here are some of the things you can do when you’re not working from home

Exercise: There are plenty of free apps on Android, Microsoft, and Apple Stores. You have the option of choosing one of many seven-minute workout apps.