PHOTOS: 7 Sites To Wander In Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal

By: Rahul M | May 10, 2024
Tehri Garhwal is a district located in Uttarakhand, and is known for its many captivating sites. Tehri Dam is one such significant places. It is one of the highest dams in the world and has great importance in the state as it provides irrigation facilities, generates electricity and much more.
Uttarakhand Trip Trek
Surkanda Devi Temple, a beacon of spirituality, holds a major religious significance in India. It is revered as one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, invoking a sense of awe and inspiration in every visitor.
Wikipedia
Tehri Lake, one of the largest artificial lakes in Asia, is a testament to the harmonious blend of nature and human ingenuity. Its serene waters and the surrounding picturesque landscape make it a must-visit destination in the state.
Canva
Sem Mukhem Nagraj Temple is home to Lord Krishna. The ancient temple is surrounded by mountains and lush greenery.
Tripadvisor
Devprayag is a significant place and is considered one of the Prayag because it is where the rivers Bhagirathi and Alaknanda meet. The place is located near Tehri.
Wikipedia
Eco Park Dhanaulti is located in Dhanaulti. The beautiful park is surrounded by natural beauty and provides adventurers activists. Dhanaulti is located on the outskirts of Tehri.
Kanatal is another fantastic place to visit as it provides a glimpse of scenic views of mountains and valleys. Kantal is also located on the outskirts of Tehri.
Tripadvisor