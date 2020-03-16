Deepika Padukone gets productive amid coronavirus outbreak, cleans her wardrobe

New Delhi: With the outbreak of novel coronavirus putting people and Bollywood celebrities in isolation, actor Deepika Padukone took the opportunity to clean her wardrobe.

The actor who is home stuck like many others as a move to socially distance oneself from others to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus, took to Instagram to share how she is spending her Sunday.

Padukone shared a picture of her outfits kept in hangers on the medium and captioned the post, "Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #cleaning #wardrobe."

Earlier in the day all Indian film bodies held a meeting and decided to halt shooting of entertainment products from March 19 to 31 in the light of outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) As of Sunday, the total cases of coronavirus reported in India is 107, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.