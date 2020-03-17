When Hrithik Roshan tried to 'impress' Rangoli to be in Kangana Ranaut's 'good books'

Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel is still not over their feud with 'War' actor, Hrithik Roshan. Rangoli has once again taken a jibe at Hrithik.
Amid the social distancing due to coronavirus outbreak, Rangoli is making the most of the quarantine period, by going through her archives. On Tuesday, Kangana's sister uploaded an old picture of herself and Hrithik Roshan. She wrote, "Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun"
Rangoli Chandel's tweet recieved mixed reactions on the micro-blogging app. While some laughed at the 'hilarious' tweet, others asked Chandel to get over the feud and move on.
A user wrote, "We all agreed that Kangna's stroy was genuine. She's bright & talented girl. But Please no more shit on the topic. She is already empowered. This filth won't help her image anyway."
"This is said & done Rangoli. Don't start it again. Now #KanganaRanaut is doing good in her life & she also said it that everybody should move on then why are you doing it again ?? We all know Kangana is the best & we love her the way she is. Let live her in peace".
Check out the tweet here:
Earlier in February, Rangoli had once again tweeted about the Hrithik - Kangana controversy. While taking a dig at lyricist Javed Akhtar, she had claimed that he asked Kangana to apologise to Hrithik.
Speaking of Kangana, the actress is currently in Manali and will be celebrating her birthday with her family. On the work front, Kangana was last seen in 'Panga'. She will be next seen in 'Thalaivi', 'Dhaakad' and more.
