When Hrithik Roshan tried to 'impress' Rangoli to be in Kangana Ranaut's 'good books'

Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel is still not over their feud with 'War' actor, Hrithik Roshan. Rangoli has once again taken a jibe at Hrithik.

Amid the social distancing due to coronavirus outbreak, Rangoli is making the most of the quarantine period, by going through her archives. On Tuesday, Kangana's sister uploaded an old picture of herself and Hrithik Roshan. She wrote, "Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun"

Rangoli Chandel's tweet recieved mixed reactions on the micro-blogging app. While some laughed at the 'hilarious' tweet, others asked Chandel to get over the feud and move on.

A user wrote, "We all agreed that Kangna's stroy was genuine. She's bright & talented girl. But Please no more shit on the topic. She is already empowered. This filth won't help her image anyway."

"This is said & done Rangoli. Don't start it again. Now #KanganaRanaut is doing good in her life & she also said it that everybody should move on then why are you doing it again ?? We all know Kangana is the best & we love her the way she is. Let live her in peace".

Check out the tweet here: