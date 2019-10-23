Top 10 Netflix shows to binge watch this Diwali weekend
2019 has been fruitful for those wishing for long weekends. While plans may vary from going on an outdoor trip to staying indoors, this is the time to complete all those tasks that were a part of your bucket list. Over the last few years, planning a trip has become a task, not to mention the traffic one has to go through. The changing weather and keeping a tab on the budget, most of us resolve to the idea of binge watching shows that the internet said were a must. So here’s a quick rundown of some of the epic shows on Netflix you can keep up with this Diwali weekend, before 2019 ends.
1. Mindhunter
In the late 1970s two FBI agents expand criminal science by delving into the psychology of murder and getting uneasily close to all-too-real monsters.
2. The Spy
In the 1960s, Israeli clerk-turned-secret agent Eli Cohen goes deep undercover inside Syria on a perilous, years-long mission to spy for Mossad.
3. Unbelievable
After a young woman is accused of lying about a rape, two female detectives investigate a spate of eerily similar attacks. Inspired by true events.
4. Sense8
From the creators of "The Matrix" and "Babylon 5" comes this tense series in which eight people can telepathically experience each other's lives.
5. The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Defining moments in Andrew Cunanan's life, starting in childhood, lead up to a 1997 murder spree that kills five, including fashion icon Gianni Versace.
6. Sex Education
Insecure Otis has all the answers when it comes to sex advice, thanks to his therapist mom. So rebel Maeve proposes a school sex-therapy clinic.
7. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family's legacy, the Church of Night.
8. Peaky Blinders
A notorious gang in 1919 Birmingham, England, is led by the fierce Tommy Shelby, a crime boss set on moving up in the world no matter the cost.
9. Stranger Things
When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.
10. Money Heist
Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan is planning to do a Hindi film based on this series.
