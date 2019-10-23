Indians are Googling 'procreate' after Shah Rukh Khan says it on Netflix show with David Letterman

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated interview with veteran TV host David Letterman will debut on Netflix on October 25. The makers dropped their first trailer recently, and SRK has nailed it with his charm and wit.
The stand-alone special, titled "My Next Guest With David Letterman And Shah Rukh Khan", will feature the two personalities engage in a "candid and memorable conversation".
In the trailer host David Letterman asked SRK about his popularity and the pressure of being a favourite of 3.5 billion people, the Indian star promptly responded, “We procreate a lot.”
SRK's this witty remark triggered a ton of google searches in India. What does Procreate mean?
Well Google shows the meaning of 'Procreate' is 'Reproduce'.
Also people were very keen to know about David Letterman. People also searched on google for 'Who is David Letterman?' This has became one of the top-searched questions in India on Tuesday and Wednesday.
