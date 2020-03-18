Gyms closed in Mumbai, Pune and Navi Mumbai: Here are five workout apps to make you sweat at home

Amid coronavirus scare, the State government announced closure of gyms from Friday, March 13 midnight until March 30. But that should not stop you from keeping fit and healthy even in these dark times.

While gyms are unavailable, it is a good time to break sweat at home and these workout apps will help you create the best workout programs and exercises according to your preferences.

While many are free to use, there are a few apps which may require a fee to avail access to advanced features of the apps.

Here are five home workout apps to help you sweat at home:

#1 Aaptiv

Aaptiv is a paid app which offers over 3,000 classes to its subscribed users, including group challenges to keep you going. It's most distinctive feature is the voice guide where the app talks you through an exercise. Not only that, it offers various playlists of licensed music so the user need not visit another app for working out to their favourite music.

Like every app, Aaptiv will prompt you to set your goals after the first login. It all provides detailed information about your fitness as you start out.

The recommended workouts will be based on your choice of equipments.

The app requires a monthly fee of $15 (about 1,115 INR), but offers a great deal of discount on annual subscriptions.

Click here to check out the app on Play Store and here for App Store.

#2 Fitbit Coach

Fitbit Coach offers great video instructions which users can have a look at if their form is not up to the mark. The workouts are led by professional instructors whom you get to choose before the eight minutes fitness test begins on the app.

Following the fitness test, you have will access to different workout plans according to your style or preferences. However, the Fitbit Coach Premium, which offers more workouts, audio coaching, extra trainers to choose from and much more, comes at a monthly price of $9.99 (about 742 INR) or yearly price of $79.99 (about 5,947 INR).

Click here to check out the app on Play Store and here for App Store.

#3 Adidas Runtastic (Training Fitness Workouts and Running)

Adidas Runtastic apps provide a great deal of free content. It offers a variety of ready made workouts and also allows you to make your own custom workout according to your choice and preferences.

The app offers both video and audio demonstrations of the workout. While the free app has a lot to offer for basic fitness, the premium paid app comes at a monthly price of $9.99 (about 742 INR) or yearly price of $49.99 (about 3,716 INR).

Click here to check out the app on Play Store and here for App Store.

#4 Nike Training Club

This Nike app offers all its features for free. You can choose your workout type before receiving a personalised set of exercises. The app also offers a lot of customisation for you to workout as per your convenience.

While the app also provides detailed video instructions, you will have to download the workouts on your phone to access them and this will require an active internet connection which is the only downside to this app to some extent.

Click here to check out the app on Play Store and here for App Store.

#5 Pear Personal Fitness Coach

Pear personal fitness coach is a free app which offers great audio coaching. It also provides a wide range of personalised workout programs and coaches too.

While all this comes for free, the premium version offers way more workouts and additional features at a monthly price of $5.99 (about 445 INR).

Click here to check out the app on Play Store and here for App Store.

While you're quarantined at home, taking the help of these apps is a no brainer. As even the God of Thunder himself has resorted to bodyweight training at home.

