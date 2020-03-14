Gyms closed in Mumbai, Pune and Navi Mumbai: Why don't you try this Chris Hemsworth workout at home instead

Amid coronavirus scare, the State government announced closure of gyms from Friday midnight until March 30. But that should not stop you from keeping fit and healthy even in these dark times.

While gyms are unavailable, it is a good time for working out at home as even Thor believes the same. Take advantage of the situaton and train like the mighty Avenger, Chris Hemsworth.

Lucky for us, Hemsworth's Personal Trainer (PT) LZocchi has laid out a five-move workout which can help burn fat, build muscle and strengthen the cardiovascular system.

"This workout is all about using your bodyweight for a killer workout that you can do anytime, anywhere," says Zocchi.

"It will only take you 20 minutes, but don’t underestimate how tough it can be. Repeat the full circuit four times and if you think you could be working harder, shrink your rest times."

Here's the simple concept which gets harder over time:

In rounds of four, begin a new move every minute for 20 minutes. Work for 20, 30, or 40 seconds and rest for the remainder of the minute.

However, the workout can be grouped into beginner, intermediate and advanced levels.

Here are the moves:

#1 Bodyweight Squats

These are normal squats but without weights. Keep your back straight, raise your hands up to the shoulders and take position. Keep your knees in check and make sure they are in line with your toes. Make sure you deep-squat to make the most of this move.