Why Is Rajgira A Super Food? Know All Benefits

By: Rahul M | May 10, 2024
Amaranth, Rajgira or Rajgiri has a history that dates back to the Aztecs in the 15th century. It is believed to have been their staple food. Rajgira is not exactly a grain like wheat or rice. The flowers of this plant are made of minute grain like buds, hence falls in to the grain category.
Rajgira is a good source of cabs and fibre. It is also high in protein and other nutrients like calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorous etc.
Rajgira helps in weight loss. Due to its high fibre content, it helps you stay full for longer and dismisses cravings.
Rajgira has anti-inflammatory properties. It helps in relieving chronic pain caused by arthritis and diabetes.
Rajgira is rich in calcium and phosphorous that helps in maintaining strong bone health. It reduces risk of osteoporosis.
Since Rajgira is also a good source of protein, it also helps in building good muscle strength. Lysine present in Rajgira helps in absorbing calcium and protein helping both bone and muscle.
Potassium is said to help with blood pressure. Rajgira contains potassium which helps in managing good and bad cholesterol levels and is good for the heart.
