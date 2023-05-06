Exploring Bora Caves – The Deepest Caves in India |

At 88 km from Vizag, Bora Caves are million-year-old limestone caves and the deepest caves in India. It ranges across two sq. kms, and you can walk around for 0.35 km inside the cave. One must take about 440 steps walk to enjoy these natural rock formations.

The name 'Borra’ came from Desia Odia (Southwestern Odia language) word 'Bora', which means "a hole", as the district (Vizag) shares its long borderline with Odisha, hence the name comes. The native name for the caves is Borra Guhalu where ‘Borra’ means something that has bored into the ground and ‘Guhalu’ means caves in Telugu Language.

The caves which are predominantly limestone structures have at the deepest extended to a depth of 80 meters. The main entrance to the cave is at an altitude of 705m above sea level while the lowest point lies at 625m. This cave has a wide opening at entrance and steps are constructed for easy access to the core area.

They were carved out by small streams from hillocks going towards the Gosthani River. Humic acid in the water reacted with the calcium carbonate in limestone of the hills, which gradually broke down the rocks and caves were created. The caves were, thus, created over a very long period. The dissolved limestone trickled down drop by drop forming different shapes in the cave. Over the years such formations have grown and taken different shapes.

Before entering the cave, one can also see the Gosthani River in the valley, which is treated as Holy River by the local tribals.

These natural caves were discovered in 1807 by William King George of the Geological Survey of India when he was on one of his expeditions in 1807. Local, however, have an interesting story in this regard. According to them, once a cowherd lost his cow while grazing. He soon realized that his cow had fallen. While searching for the cow, the cowherd found these caves and came across a Linga inside it. The belief is that the Linga (Lord Shiva) saved the cow. After this, a small Shiva temple was built right outside this cave.

The caves also house a natural shrine of Lord Shiva. It also attracts devotees to see this natural miracle.

Bora Caves are one of the only existing structures of the middle Palaeolithic culture. Archaeologists of Andhra University during their studies and research unearthed stone tools that are deemed to have been in use back to 30000-50000 years by humans. Finding some old tools in the Bora cave makes it one of the only existing structures of middle Palaeolithic culture.

The caves remain cool throughout the year, even at the peak of the summer. The caves are so deep that limited light penetrates inside. Though, APTDC has installed very colourful lighting at various places in cave, which gives a good ambience, combined with the naturally formed uniquely shaped rocks. Plants are found at the entrance or openings of the caves only as insufficient light inside the caves prevents photosynthesis.

Reaching Bora Caves from Vizag is itself an experience. The train journey over hundred kilometres from the Vishakhapatnam railway station passes through the Eastern Ghats which has thirty tunnels along the route. The journey takes about three hours to reach Borra Guhalu station.

Indian Railways has introduced the Vistadome coach in the train route to reach Bora Caves. Vistadome coach is specially designed with a single large size look-out window at the observation lounge from where tourists can get a panoramic view. The see-through glass coach offers a panoramic view of the hills, valleys, and an exhilarating experience for tourists as it passes through the tunnels.

Reaching there - Train or road. Road journey also takes around 3 hours from Vizag.

Entrance Fee: Rs. 80 (Adult), Rs. 60 (Children), Camera: Rs. 100, Video: Rs.100

Timings: 10 am to 5 pm. (Lunch break 1–2 pm)

Clothes to wear – Comfortable clothes with walking shoes to move up and down the stairs.

Note- There is no loo or drinking water facility inside the cave. There are also instructions displayed to use the washroom before entering the caves.