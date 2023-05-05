Buddha Purnima 2023: 6 Buddha monasteries and temples in India you should visit once in your lifetime

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 05, 2023
Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, is a significant day in the Buddhist calendar as it commemorates the birth of Lord Buddha. Here are some of the must-visit ancient Buddhist monasteries and temples in India that you should visit once in a lifetime
The Mahabodhi Temple Complex, Bodh Gaya, Bihar: is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the birthplace of Buddhism. The famous Bodhi Tree, where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment is located here
Sanchi Stupa, Madhya Pradesh: is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its intricate carvings. It is a magnificent Buddhist monument that dates back to the 3rd century BCE
Hemis Monastery, Ladakh: is one of the largest and most famous monasteries in Ladakh is known for its colourful festivals, ancient thangkas, and rare Buddhist artifacts
Tawang Monastery, Arunachal Pradesh: is one of the largest monasteries in India known for its towering golden statue of Lord Buddha, ancient scriptures, and stunning views of the surrounding mountains
Dhamekh Stupa in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh: is a significant historical and religious site near Varanasi for Buddhists, particularly during Buddha Purnima. It was built in 500 CE and the Stupa is 28 meters in diameter at the base and 43.6 meters in height, built partly of stone and partly of brick
Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh: is home to the Dalai Lama and is a thriving center of Tibetan Buddhism and culture
