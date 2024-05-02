How Important Is It To Maintain Boundaries In A Relationship?

Canva

Humans are wired differently when it comes to emotions. You tend to go out of your way to make sure your loved ones feel happy, safe and understood. Even when it comes to your professional lives, you try to adjust as much as you can, even when most of the time, it isn't in your best interest. While this makes you a kind and generous person, it also makes you pour your time and energy into something that could be used otherwise. Now this might look selfish to some but you live in 2024 and if looking out for yourself is being selfish, so be it! Before you get to how, let’s understand why is it necessary to have strong and healthy boundaries?

It is important for you to understand that not everything in your life is going to happen the way you want it to, not everything can be fixed and finally that time cannot be reversed. You need to get your priorities straight. Going out of your way for someone once a while won't be a problem but if you keep doing it over and over again, you unknowingly might become a pushover, someone who is willing to adjust all the time. Again, this might not be a bad thing, but think about what other things you could focus on that will actually serve you as an individual? If you are willing to go an extra mile for some people in your life, they sure would do the same for you. Having strong boundaries doesn’t make you mean or unkind, it makes you sensible of your own priorities. Let’s get to how we can begin setting good boundaries.

Prioritize Your To Do’s

Each Morning, before you kickstart your day, make a small list of all the things you need to get done during the day. You could start maintaining that list each day. This will heighten your sense of responsibility and also give you a feeling of accomplishment at the end of the day. Also, by doing so, you will pour your energy and time into things that will serve you well.

Observe Those Around You

It is a practical world and sadly, most people in your life like being around you because you serve as an acquaintance to them. But there are also people around you who like your presence and you mean something to them. And these are the people who will not only accept your boundaries but will also respect them. Keep such people close. They could be your work colleagues, your school friends or your relatives.

Practice Slow And Then Commit

Of Course it can be difficult for you to bring changes to your lifestyle overnight. You could start small, for instance, you could start by reducing your screen time, eating clean, going early to bed, avoiding time consuming gossips etc. Once you start practicing them, you need to commit to these changes so that it truly impacts your life and you will one day realise the power of maintaining strong healthy boundaries, for yourself!