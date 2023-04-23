Satyajit Ray Death Anniversary: 5 books to read by one of India's greatest author on 'World Book Day'

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 23, 2023
One of the greatest storytellers from the Indian soil who possibly had done it all, Satyajit Ray, was also an extremely gifted author. April 23 also marks UNESCO World Book and Copyright Day. On Satyajit Ray’s death anniversary, take a look at some of his best books
It is a short story collection which talks about ordinary people taking over larger than life and overwhelming circumstances and is a must-read book
Bonkubabur Bondhu: In the realm of science fiction, Satyajit Ray wrote this book as he in 1913, imagined a world where aliens having supernatural powers came from outer space to the earth
Feluda Samagra: is a must read book especially for a Bengali literature lover
Childhood Days: was Satyajit Ray’s own story, his memoir. He talked about his years growing up in Calcutta and how it shaped his mind that took on the world with a genius art
Professor Shonku: is a collection of nine science fiction short stories by Satyajit Ray featuring the fictional scientist-inventor Professor Shonku
Thanks For Reading!