IN PICS: 7 Astounding Places In Nainital You Will Love To Explore

By: Sunanda Singh | May 02, 2024
Nainital, also known as the Lake District, is a haven of tranquility with its numerous beautiful lakes. Among them, Naini Lake stands out as a serene and peaceful spot, making it one of the most famous places in Uttarakhand.
Jim Corbett National Park, a majestic wonder in Nainital, is one of the most famous national parks. It is not just a park, but a sanctuary for a diverse range of wildlife, including tigers.
Mukteshwar is located in the Nainital district and it is another beautiful destination dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Naina Peak is another pleasing destination that is known for its scenic beauty.
St John in the Wilderness Church is located in Nainital. The tranquil religious monument is filled with positive energies.
Naina Devi Temple is dedicated to Goddess Naina Devi. It is one of the famous pilgrimage sites for Hindus.
Bhimtal Lake is another popular destination in India. It is also known as the largest lake in Uttrakhand.
