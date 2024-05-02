IN PICS: Top 9 Must-Explore Tourist Destinations In Uttarakhand

By: Rahul M | May 02, 2024
Uttarakhand is a popular spiritual and adventure destination in India. It is covered with lush greenery, hills and mountains and has mesmerising places. Kedarnath Temple is a major spiritual site not only in the state but also in India.
Baijnath Temple is home to Lord Shiva and is situated on the bank of the Gomti River. It is another spiritual site in the state.
Rishikesh Town is surrounded by the River Ganga. The holiest town in Uttrakhand holds many religious sites.
Valley of Flowers National Park is home to a wide variety of flowers. The scenic park is also a good place for hiking.
Tungnath Trek is surrounded by the Himalayas Mountain. It is another famous trekking destination.
Badrinath Temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, is situated in the town of Badrinath and is also one of the holiest sites in India.
Dehradun is another significant place to visit if you want to explore Uttarakhand and Mindrolling Monastery Buddha Temple is one of them. The religious monument is a symbol of tranquility and nonviolence.
Auli is another tourist spot in the state. The snowy place offers many adventurous activities, such as ski slopes.
