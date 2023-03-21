Warning! Don't visit these 7 Haunted places in Goa

Baytakhol, Goa: Baytakhol, between Dhavali and Bori, does not only has a gripping story behind it but has also actually been the cause of numerous accidents of vehicles passing by this stretch. Legend has it that travellers are petrified by the sight of a little girl screaming loudly in the middle of the road. Immediately, as one tries to look back and grasp the situation, the girl vanishes causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, resulting in countless accidents