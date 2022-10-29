Halloween 2022: Haunted places in Mumbai that will surely send chills down your spine: They speak of paranormal activities

Representative image | Unsplash

Horror! A word that has the power to scare and excite people at the same time. There have been numerous horror films, some based on true events like The Exorcism of Emily Rose while some are fiction like The Shinning. But nothing beats the experience of real-life locations.

Mumbai is a city that never sleeps and if you want a little adventure on Halloween then you won't be disappointed. There are a few places in Mumbai where people have reported unnatural experiences and the story behind those experiences is very spooky and scary.

Disclaimer: If you are going to run aways like Scooby Doo then these are the places that you must avoid. But if you are a Ghostbuster then these places are a must visit.

Mukesh Mill:

Mukesh Mill | Shutterstock

In a fire accident in 1870, this mill was destroyed and is said to be one of the horror places in Mumabi. However, the cause of the fire still remains to be a mystery. This place has been featured in many Hindi movies as it has a spooky and mysterious look, but many filming crew don't like to shoot here as they themselves have had eerie experiences. In fact it is rumored that a film actress was possessed during the shoot. Various strange events such as ethereal footsteps, ghostly figures, eerie sounds and the sensation that you are being watched within the mill’s area have frequently been reported.

Location: Nearest stop is Alihyabai Holkar Chowk.

Tower of Silence:

Tower of Silence: | Mumabi Heritage

This place is built by the Zoroastrians or Parsis for excarnation. Parsis called it as Dakhma this is where they leave dead bodies above to be consumed by the vultures before their final journey. This place is considered to be quite as many dead bodies can be seen. If you ever passby that place you will get a very eerie feeling. You may not see an ghost figures so if you are a scardy cat maybe this is the location for you.

Location: 5 km away from Charni Road railway station.

The D'Souza Chawl:

The D'Souza Chawl | Twitter/@rahulsejwar

This D'Souza chawl in Mahim is said to be haunted by the ghost of an old lady that died after falling into a well. Since then, her spirit has been seen roaming around it. Many people have seen unnatural figures and shadows. But if the recidents here are to be believed then her spirit is harmless as it does not trouble anyone. But still people are advised not to go there alone in the night.

Another haunting in this chawl is that of a guard who the residents claims is often spotted near one of the trees. It may often seem that he is guarding the area. If you have ever seen someone sitting by the trees when passing the chawl then maybe it was the guard. You never know.

Location: Mahim

St John:

St John | Wikimedia

This Baptist church is one of the abandoned places in Mumabi that is about 500 years old. People visiting this haunted place have claimed that they have seen the spirit of a young bride that scares people that visit the church. The nearby graveyard was also claimed to be a hot-spot for paranormal activity. Gatekeepers and watchmen from the SEEPZ compound will occasionally tell stories of sighting an odd white figure, but nothing concrete has ever been documented.

Location: Andheri East bus station is the nearest location.

Marve And Madh Island Road:

Representative image | istockphoto

Many people passing through this road have seen a girl in bridal attire asking for help and is thought to be an unsatisfied spirit. Rumors claim that a girl was murdered on her wedding night and her dead body was dumped nearby the mangrove forests. She can be seen only on full moonlight nights but If you approach her she will start running behind your vehicle, matching its speed. This has not been confirmed with any proof. But it is said due to her frequent appearance, trespassers get distracted and accidents take place.

Location: Madh Island Road