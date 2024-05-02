IN PICS: 7 Amazing Places To Explore In Karnataka's Kudremukh This Year

By: Rahul M | May 02, 2024
Kudremukh is located in the Western ghats, Chikkamagaluru district. It is surrounded by natural beauty, including Kadambi Waterfalls. If you want to explore majestic places in Karnataka, then this is the best place to start your journey.
X/Travel Karnataka
For those seeking adventure, Bolle Falls in Kudremukh National Park is a must-visit. This breathtaking waterfall is just one of the many exciting places waiting to be explored in Kudremukh.
Instagtam/shreyas_karves14
Kalasa is a small town located on the outskirts of Kudremukh. It is surrounded by lush greenery and hilly areas.
Tripoto
Kudremukh National Park is the one of the popular national parks in Karnataka. The astounding wildlife sanctuary is home to many flora and fauna.
Karnatka Tourism
Kudremukh Peak is considered one of the highest peaks in the western ghats. The place provides enough majestic beauty to fall for
Nature Walkers
Hanumana Gundi falls is another famous waterfall you should not miss in Kuduremukh.
Instagram/abhilash_telgi
Lakya Dam is one of the most beautiful dams and it is also known for its scenic beauty.
Tripunfold