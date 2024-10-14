Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary: 20+ Success, Inspirational & Motivational Quotes By The Last Indian President

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's 93rd birth anniversary | FPJ

October 15, 2024, marks the 93rd birth anniversary of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. The late Indian President, APJ Abdul Kalam, also called the 'Missile Man of India,' was an aerospace scientist, politician, philanthropist and writer.

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, or APJ Abdul Kalam, was born into a family of Jainulabiddin Marakayar and Ashiamma Jainulabiddin in Rameswaram in the Madras Presidency.

On the occasion of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary, here are his best success, inspirational, and motivational quotes:

“Dream, Dream, Dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.”

“Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.”

“Determination is the power that sees us through all our frustration and obstacles. It helps in building our willpower which is the very basis of success.”

“The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom.”

“Be Active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others.”

"Life is a difficult game. You can win it only by retaining your birthright to be a person."

“It is very easy to defeat someone, but it is very hard to win someone.”

“Dream is not that which you see while sleeping it is something that does not let you sleep.”

“Failure will never overtake me if my definition of success is strong enough”.

“Thinking is the capital, Enterprise is the way, Hard Work is the solution.”

“To succeed in life and achieve results, you must understand and master three mighty forces— desire, belief, and expectation.”

“To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.”

“We are all born with a divine fire in us. Our efforts should be to give wings to this fire and fill the world with the glow of its goodness.”

"Building capacity dissolves differences. It irons out inequalities."

“If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.”

“A big shot is a little shot who keeps on shooting, so keep trying.”

“Once your mind stretches to a new level it never goes back to its original dimension.”

“The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.”

"Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work."

"Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career."

“When our signature changes to autograph, this marks the Success.”