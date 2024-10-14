Why Do We Celebrate 'Students' Day' On Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary?

X (@POI13)

The annual celebration of Students' Day on October 15 is a tribute to the achievements of former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in education. The event is happening at the same time as the teacher's birthday. India's 11th president, known as the Missile Man of India, was a distinguished scientist and manager who dedicated over forty years to the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam with children | X (@POI13)

World Students' Day was established on October 15, 2010 to recognise Kalam's significant impact on academia and research.

While those were his greatest contributions, Kalam is also remembered for his visionary approach towards India's development and his faith in the upcoming generation. He had faith that the young people of India would be the ones to bring about change and development.

Most of his fondest memories are his interviews with children all over the country, answering their questions and motivating them with positive affirmations. His interviews while visiting students from various age groups and institutions are immensely heartwarming.

During his last days, he used his time by contributing further in education. He shifted and commenced his career as a visiting professor at the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong.

He served as an Aerospace Engineering professor at Anna University, Tamil Nadu. He also lit up educational institutions like the Indian Institute of Indore and the Indian Institute of Bangalore with his presence and knowledge. Kalam also served as chancellor of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam with Students | X (@POI13)

His last breaths were too dedicated to the students and their education. At the age of 83, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong, Kalam collapsed and died from an apparent cardiac arrest on 27 July 2015.