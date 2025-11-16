 Gen Z, Millennials Struggling With Anxiety At Workplace Due To THIS Reason
A new survey shows that Gen Z and millennials face high stress levels, mainly due to financial insecurity and workplace pressures. Many struggle with loneliness and lack of purpose at work. Fear of speaking up and frustration with unfair practices are growing. Although mental-health support is improving, usage remains low. The findings highlight an urgent need for healthier work environments

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
A recent Deloitte survey reveals that financial instability continues to be the biggest stress trigger for Gen Z and millennial workers around the world. Despite being ambitious and tech-savvy, many young adults are battling constant worries about managing monthly expenses and planning for long-term financial security. This persistent uncertainty is directly fueling burnout and anxiety.

Conducted in November 2024, the study included over 23,000 respondents across 44 nations, capturing the voices of 14,468 Gen Zs and 8,853 millennials.

Work-related stress is rising

Alongside money issues, the workplace itself has become a major source of distress.
According to the survey:

-36% of Gen Zs

-33% of millennials

say their job plays a direct role in their stress levels.

Long working hours, minimal recognition, excessive pressure, and a sense of unfair treatment are key contributors to their mental fatigue.

Mental health concerns still high post-pandemic

Despite moving past the peak pandemic years, emotional exhaustion and burnout remain widespread. Many young employees say they feel anxious or stressed most of the time, highlighting a mental-health crisis that employers can no longer ignore.

Fear of speaking up at work

Psychological safety is another growing concern. More than one in three Gen Zs hesitate to raise workplace issues due to fear of backlash. Among those who already experience high stress, this escalates dramatically. 62% of Gen Zs & 61% of millennials feel unsafe voicing concerns.

The report finds that over 60% of stressed respondents are increasingly frustrated with how their organisations function. Concerns stem from:

-Lack of fairness

-Poor transparency

-Weak workplace culture

This dissatisfaction is directly impacting retention and engagement levels.

Loneliness becoming a workplace epidemic

Nearly 30% of Gen Zs frequently feel isolated, and feelings of loneliness jump above 60% among the most stressed individuals. Even with hybrid flexibility, meaningful connections at work are diminishing- intensifying social isolation.

The purpose gap

Purpose and fulfilment are key to well-being, yet. About 30% of Gen Zs say their work lacks meaning. This leads to low morale, disengagement, and a desire to switch jobs more frequently.

The study also highlights micromanagement as a major trigger for anxiety and reduced productivity. Young professionals prefer trust-based leadership, flexibility, and autonomy- but many still report leaders closely monitoring every task.

