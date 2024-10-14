Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's 93rd Birth Anniversary: Remembering Contributions Of Missile Man Of India

Remembering Dr APJ Abdul Kalam | X (@TandonRaveena)

India marks the 93rd birthday of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, known as the Missile Man of India, for his efforts towards the nation's progress of India's missile and nuclear weapons programme.

Born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram in the Madras Presidency, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, or APJ Abdul Kalam, was born into a family of Jainulabiddin Marakayar and Ashiamma Jainulabiddin.

There are countless reasons to remember Dr. Kalam, the former ISRO scientist known as the 'People's President' and the 'Missile Man of India', his remarkable contributions have left a lasting impact on many. He was honoured with the prestigious civilian awards Padma Bhushan in 1981, Padma Vibhushan in 1990, and the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna in 1997.



Let's take a look at his achievements for India on his birthday.

The Missile Man Of India: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Kalam began his career as a scientist at the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), designing a hovercraft before moving to ISRO in 1969. He played a crucial role in India's first satellite launch in 1980 and received projects for ballistic missiles.

Kalam convinced Indira Gandhi to provide secret funding for aerospace projects like Project Devil and Project Valiant, garnering praise for his research and knowledge.

As project director of ISRO, he oversaw the successful launch of India's first Satellite Launch Vehicle, SLV III. He also helped establish the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station and developed indigenous guided missiles like Agni and Prithvi based on the SLV programme. Kalam promoted advancements in satellite launch vehicles like PSLV and GSLV, earning him the title of 'Missile Man of India'.

After serving as scientific advisor to the defence minister, Kalam became principal scientific advisor, leading India's nuclear weapons tests in 1998 and proposing Technology Vision 2020. His vision aimed to propel India to developed status through advanced technology, improved healthcare, and education for all. Despite causing controversy internationally, Kalam's contributions solidified his status as a national hero.

People's President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was entitled to be the 11th president of India. His term period of 25th July 2002 to 25th July 2007 was achieved by winning a presidential election in 2002 with a massive margin of votes.

National Democratic Alliances’ nominated him to be president and it was supported by Samajwadi Party and National Congress Party. He was lovingly called the people's president as he had done uncountable works for the welfare of the people and through the entire country.

He was brave and courageous enough to take decisions and implement them, no matter if they were tough, sensitive, or highly controversial. The “office of profit” is perhaps the hard Act that he had to sign.

The “office of profit," according to the English Act of Settlement in 1701, explains that no single individual who has a professional set up under the royal family, who has some kind of provision with or who is taking a pension from the prince has the right to work for the “House of Commons.”

This will allow the royal family to have zero influence on the administrative conditions.He had also become one of the most talked-about presidents in 2005 for imposing the President's rule in Bihar. Kalam expressed his wish to take up the position one more time but then later changed his mind.

In 2012, he introduced a programme called “What Can I Give?” focusing on the theme of eradicating corruption from the country.

Contributing For Education, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

After taking farewell from the President's office, he shifted and commenced his career as a visiting professor at the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong. He served as an Aerospace Engineering professor at Anna University, Tamil Nadu. He also lit up educational institutions like the Indian Institute of Indore, Indian Institute of Bangalore with his presence and knowledge. Kalam served as chancellor Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram.

Other Significant Contributions

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam made significant contributions in the fields of space, engineering, and medicine in India. He led the development of Nandi, the country's first indigenous hovercraft, symbolising innovation.

Collaborating with D. Soma Raju, he developed the Kalam-Raju Stent and the Kalam Raju Tablet to improve healthcare accessibility. He also proposed the PURA concept for rural development in India.

Dr. Kalam's leadership and innovation extended to fields like fibreglass technology and his vision for India's technological advancement through the Technology Vision 2020 plan, aiming to transform the country into a developed society in 20 years by enhancing various sectors such as agriculture, technology, healthcare, and education.