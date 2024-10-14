APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: 5 Inspiring Books Written By The 'Missile Man'

By: Rahul M | October 14, 2024
The late Indian President, APJ Abdul Kalam, also known as the 'Missile Man of India,' was an aerospace scientist, writer, politician, and philanthropist
Kalam was born on October 15, 1931. On his birth anniversary, here are five must-read books by him that will inspire you:
"Ignited Minds: Unleashing the Power Within India" is a book written by A.P.J. Abdul Kalam during his presidency. It highlights the importance of dreaming big and the roles of family and teachers in shaping youth
"Turning Points: A Journey Through Challenges" is an inspiring book by the Missile Man that explores his political and administrative journey. In the book, he shares that his story reflects the struggles and hopes of many Indians, starting from his first job as a senior scientific assistant to becoming the President of India
"India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium" is a book co-authored by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Dr. Y.S. Rajan, published in 1998. The book outlines how India can become a global superpower
"Wings of Fire: An Autobiography" tells the inspiring story of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, from his childhood in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, as the son of a boat owner, to becoming the President of India
"The Life Tree" is a collection of poems about "love, faith and patriotism," written in simple language
