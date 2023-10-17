NMMC School Students Recite 'Wings Of Fire,' Autobiography Of Former Prez Dr APJ Abdul Kalam On His Birth Anniversary |

Navi Mumbai: Six students from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) schools delved into the pages of "Wings of Fire," the autobiography of the esteemed former President of India and renowned scientist, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, affectionately known as the 'Missile Man.' This literary exploration was in honour of Dr. Kalam's birth anniversary.

The "Reading Inspirational Day" initiative was thoughtfully orchestrated by Municipal Commissioner Mr. Rajesh Narvekar. The participants from NMMC School Number 117 included Kaveri Rathod, Kimaya Koli, and Tanmay Koli, while Muskan Ansari, Gopal Goswami, and Priyanka Netke represented NMMC School No. 101 in Shiravane. These students eloquently recited two chapters from "Wings of Fire."

The young readers shared their enthusiasm, expressing a newfound desire to explore the entire book after their captivating experience.

Deputy Commissioner of the Education Department, Mr. Dattatreya Ghanwat, graced the occasion and commended the students, uplifting their spirits. The event commenced at the municipal headquarters' amphitheater with a tribute to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, as floral garlands were respectfully offered at his statue on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

