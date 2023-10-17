Navi Mumbai: Unidentified Man Steals Valuables Worth ₹37,000 From Mutton Shop In Airoli; Case Filed | Representative image

Navi Mumbai: An unidentified thief broke the shutters of a mutton seller's shop near Ganapati Lake, Airoli and stole Rs 37,000.

A case was registered against an unidentified person at Rabale police station after a complaint was registered by Mohammad Siraj Ansari.

Shop Looted In The Night

According to police, apart from cash, mobile phones and jewellery were also stolen from the shop. The theft was committed at night when the shop was closed. Police suspect that someone might be knowing the shop and attempted the crime.