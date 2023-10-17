Navi Mumbai: 41-Year-Old Tries To Secure 4 Lakh Loan With Fake Mangalsutra At Muthoot Fincorp In Kharghar; Held

Navi Mumbai: 41-Year-Old Tries To Secure 4 Lakh Loan With Fake Mangalsutra; Held In Khargar | Pexels

Kharghar police have arrested a 41-year-old man on charges of obtaining a loan by pledging counterfeit jewelry at Muthoot Fincorp in Kharghar. The financial institution detected the fake mangalsutra and promptly alerted the police.

The incident

The accused, identified as Sumedhkumar Sivannandan, visited the Muthoot Fincorp office situated in Kharghar's Sector 21 to secure a loan amounting to Rs 4 lakh. During the verification process, Muthoot Fincorp subjected the mangalsutra to a touchstone test, revealing its inauthenticity.

Consequently, Sivannandan was apprehended and handed over to the Kharghar police, who have since filed a case of cheating against him.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)