 Navi Mumbai: 41-Year-Old Tries To Secure 4 Lakh Loan With Fake Mangalsutra At Muthoot Fincorp In Kharghar; Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 41-Year-Old Tries To Secure 4 Lakh Loan With Fake Mangalsutra At Muthoot Fincorp In Kharghar; Held

Navi Mumbai: 41-Year-Old Tries To Secure 4 Lakh Loan With Fake Mangalsutra At Muthoot Fincorp In Kharghar; Held

During the verification process, Muthoot Fincorp subjected the mangalsutra to a touchstone test, revealing its inauthenticity.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 41-Year-Old Tries To Secure 4 Lakh Loan With Fake Mangalsutra; Held In Khargar | Pexels

Kharghar police have arrested a 41-year-old man on charges of obtaining a loan by pledging counterfeit jewelry at Muthoot Fincorp in Kharghar. The financial institution detected the fake mangalsutra and promptly alerted the police.

The incident

The accused, identified as Sumedhkumar Sivannandan, visited the Muthoot Fincorp office situated in Kharghar's Sector 21 to secure a loan amounting to Rs 4 lakh. During the verification process, Muthoot Fincorp subjected the mangalsutra to a touchstone test, revealing its inauthenticity.

Consequently, Sivannandan was apprehended and handed over to the Kharghar police, who have since filed a case of cheating against him.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: JM Mhatre Charitable Trust Organises Health Festival For Women In Panvel During...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Kalamboli Police Seize Gutkha Worth ₹5.33 Lakh From Car; Driver Held

Navi Mumbai: Kalamboli Police Seize Gutkha Worth ₹5.33 Lakh From Car; Driver Held

NMMC School Students Recite 'Wings Of Fire,' Autobiography Of Former Prez Dr APJ Abdul Kalam On His...

NMMC School Students Recite 'Wings Of Fire,' Autobiography Of Former Prez Dr APJ Abdul Kalam On His...

Navi Mumbai: Unidentified Man Steals Valuables Worth ₹37,000 From Mutton Shop In Airoli; Case...

Navi Mumbai: Unidentified Man Steals Valuables Worth ₹37,000 From Mutton Shop In Airoli; Case...

Navi Mumbai: 41-Year-Old Tries To Secure 4 Lakh Loan With Fake Mangalsutra At Muthoot Fincorp In...

Navi Mumbai: 41-Year-Old Tries To Secure 4 Lakh Loan With Fake Mangalsutra At Muthoot Fincorp In...

Mumbai News: City's Air Quality Recorded In 'Moderate' Category

Mumbai News: City's Air Quality Recorded In 'Moderate' Category